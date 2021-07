BELLAIRE, OHIO (WTRF) Bellaire police chief Dick Flanagan confirmed to 7NEWS that shots were fired into a north-end Bellaire home over the weekend.

Flanagan said the incident took place either late Saturday night or into early Sunday morning.

A juvenile in the home was playing video games and later noticed glass in his bed.

That’s when he called police around 4:30 a.m.

Flanagan says the incident is still under investigation.