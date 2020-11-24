“Slick” arrested in Bridgeport for firearm and drug charges

Bridgeport, OH (WTRF)- Deputies assigned to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a search warrant on Hill Street in Bridgeport, Ohio.

Deputies say they found Richard Paul Thompson Jr. AKA “Slick” in the residence along with various amounts of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine and pills.

Deputies ay they also recovered several firearms that had been defaced and had serial numbers removed.

Also recovered from the home were homemade explosive devices.

“Slick” was booked into the Belmont County Jail for possession of drugs, weapons under disability, possession of a dangerous ordinance and defacing identification marks of a firearm.

“Slick” is being held under $30,000 bond.

Anyone with information in regards to this matter is asked to contact Corporal Jason Schwarack at 740-695-7999 EXT 330