Small plane makes emergency landing in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — There we some tense moments when a small plane had to make an emergency landing today in a rural area of Belmont County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating, but unofficial reports say the female pilot did a skillful job getting the plane to the ground after it developed trouble with one engine.

7News is told that no one was injured.

It reportedly happened between Glencoe and Warnock.

