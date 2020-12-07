Snakes want to come in out of the cold

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Snakes have one priority at this time of year–to find a warm spot to take what amounts to their long winter’s nap.

The Belmont County Dangerous Wild Animal Response Team (DWART) has gotten a number of calls from startled homeowners this year.

They’ve discovered snakes in their garages, basements, even one in a linen closet.

“It’s quite common to have snakes get into residences, barns, out-buildings and so forth,” noted Deputy Tom DeVaul, commander of the county’s DWART team. “This time of year, snakes that are native to Ohio start going through a state called brumation, which is similar to hibernation. They become sort of dormant.”

“It’s always best not to touch the snake,” said Deputy Jack Sall, a reptile specialist. “You don’t know what it could be, if you’re not familiar with snakes. It’s always best to call us here at the sheriff’s office. Or call the 911 dispatch center, and a guy like me can come out and remove it from the property or the house.”

Sall noted there are actually three deputies in the department who are able to handle snakes.

He says they will remove and relocate the snake–not harm it.

The phone number is (740) 695-7933.