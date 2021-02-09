Snow Storm Causes Trouble For Motorist In Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) It was enough to put even the hardiest drivers off their game.



Tractor-trailers could be seen parked along I-70 Tuesday morning when the snow built up too fast and the roads became treacherous.



Dave Schafer, Belmont County ODOT manager, said his crews were out starting at 9 p.m. Monday, but the snow came down so fast that as soon as it was removed, it immediately built back up again.

Sheriff Dave Lucas said he checked outside before going to bed Monday night, and there was just a coating.



But when he got up at 6 a.m., it had changed dramatically.



“There was a lot of snow, and tractor trailers were parked everywhere,” he noted.



So he issued a level two driving emergency, meaning that only those who feel it’s necessary should be out on the roads.



At ODOT, Schafer said they experienced several equipment breakdowns which added to the challenge.



But by the start of the business day, the highways were cleared and treated, and the snow stopped falling.



Many activities were canceled and offices were closed for the day.