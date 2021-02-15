Snowfall on Presidents’ Day brought worries about what comes next

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The day began with a snowfall that draped the scenery in white.

It happened to be Presidents’ Day, when many government agencies are supposed to be closed, but the emphasis was on what the weather would throw at us next.

It kept everyone from highway crews to health officials on their toes.

ODOT crews worked around the clock, despite the holiday and despite the ever-changing weather forecast.

We will adjust our treatment and our processes as needed, especially because we don’t know exactly what we’re going to get from this storm. Lauren Borell, ODOT Spokesperson

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department started the day by issuing a Level Two driving emergency.

That means only drivers who feel it’s necessary should be out on the roads.

ODOT agreed.



If there’s a chance that you can stay home, please do so. If you do need to head out, we just ask that you allow yourself plenty of travel time, allow plenty of space between you and other vehicles, and especially if you come upon one of our snow plows, please give them plenty of room. One thing we like to remind folks is that our trucks are big and they’re heavy and they do not stop very easily. Lauren Borell, ODOT Spokesperson

At the Belmont County Health Department, they had planned for a Thursday vaccination clinic, but they’re watching the weather, so that could change.

If you’re on the list to get a shot, be sure to answer your phone, even if it’s an unfamiliar number.

This week promises to offer a combination of beautiful scenery and dangerous conditions.