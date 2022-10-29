BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office and Bridgeport Police, will conduct an OVI checkpoint from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. tonight.

The checkpoint location is State Route 7 at Aetna Street in Belmont County.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grants, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

Law enforcement officials say if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. They also say do not let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired.