Some communities will have the option to vote on decriminalizing misdemeanor marijuana possession

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

When voters in Belmont and Jefferson counties go to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll have a chance to change how police deal with people who possess marijuana.

Four communities in Belmont County and five in Jefferson County will have marijuana decriminalization issues to vote for or against.

In Belmont County, they’re on the ballot in Martins Ferry, Brookside, Morristown and Powhatan.

They are all exactly the same.

They would remove the penalty for possession misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.

Bill Schmitt Jr. says it passed in Bellaire five years ago and last year in Adena and it could pass soon in your town.

“All it needs is a simple majority to pass, one more yes vote than no, and it could pass in all nine communities,” said Schmitt. “Once the vote is certified, it will be five days after that that the law will take effect, letting the police use time and taxpayer money on more important issues.”

Schmitt says any amount under 200 grams—currently considered misdemeanor possession—would not be a crime anymore.