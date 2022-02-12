BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ebenezer Zane Chapter of the Sons of American Revolution held an special ceremony on Saturday, awarding two men for their dedication and hard work.

Revered William O. Webster

Trooper Daniel Moran Jr, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Moran Jr. was awarded a commendation medal for his act of courage in May of 2021.

While on duty he pulled a driver from a burning vehicle and saved his life.

Just it was a normal patrol and unfortunately as law enforcement and emergency services that’s what we do. You might go from a quiet shift all day and other moments you might drive upon something, as I did on that Sunday morning, and it was time to go to work. I didn’t have a plan B so I’m glad plan A worked out. Trooper Daniel Moran Jr., Ohio State Highway Patrol

Revered William O. Webster was also honored and was awarded a bronze citizenship award for his 35 years of service to the city of Martins Ferry.

This has been a great marriage here at the church and in the community. I love Martins Ferry and Belmont County, and this has been a great opportunity to just reflect a little bit about some of the ministry and some of the opportunities we’ve had to minister within a local community and globally. Revered William O. Webster, Grace Presbyterian Church

They both say they’re extremely honored to be recognized.

The chapter says it’s important to highlight those who help keep our community a safe and happy place to live, and both gentlemen serve as great role models.