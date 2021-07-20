Sons of Italy are busy making their famous sausage

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival will reopen on Friday for the weekend.

One big component of the festival is the Italian sausage sandwiches from the Bellaire Sons of Italy.

Even in the absence of the festival last year, they sold their sandwiches, although with a mere 1200 pounds of sausage.

Now they’re back at full power, and ready for the best year ever.

It’s a comforting tradition to watch, as the Bellaire Sons of Italy grind, mix and pack their own sausage.

They make 3,000 pounds of sausage for the festival every year.

It’s a tradition worth coming home for.

“I live in Ocean City, Maryland,” noted Dan DeBlasis. “But I was born here in Bellaire. And I come back every year. There’s nothing like the Sons of Italy sausage.”

They won’t reveal much about the recipe, other than to say they insist on top quality ingredients, and they cut the gristle off the meat rather than putting it into the meat grinder.

They believe there’s a pent-up appetite out there for the return of the festival, and for good food.

“People are standing in line all the time,” said SOI President Bill Ault. “I go to different restaurants, and people are wanting to be out. It’s been a year.”

Their sandwiches are served on a long bun with grilled onions and peppers.