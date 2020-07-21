Sons of Italy will sell sausage sandwiches even without the Italian Festival

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) When the Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival was cancelled this year due to COVID 19, it left people yearning for that one special sandwich.



So the Bellaire Sons of Italy decided to make and sell those popular sandwiches—even in the absence of the festival.



They will sell the sandwiches at the Sons of Italy, 3348 Belmont Street, Bellaire, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., to eat in or take out.



SOI President Mike Dossie says they’ll sell the sandwiches—with grilled peppers and onions—for $6.00 or one pound of sausage for $5.00.



They made 1500 pounds of sausage this year, instead of the usual 3,000 pounds they make for the festival.



If you order 10 sandwiches or more, you can call ahead and they’ll have them ready for pickup.

The number to call is (740) 676-7137.