It’s one of the saddest chapters of the Underground Railroad era—the story of Dangerfield Newbie.

Saturday, Sept. 17, it will come to life, told by a historian who will be a special guest at the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio.

This is Underground Railroad Awareness month.

And this program, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., is part of the Ohio Open Doors program.

“At 11 o’clock, Jon-Erik Gilot will be speaking about Dangerfield Newbie,” said Kristina Estle, museum curator and director. “The presentation will last about an hour then we will be open for tours.”

“Belmont County has three local attractions that are involved in this Ohio Open Doors event,” said Jackie Pugh, Belmont County tourism director. “They were selected to open their doors to the public and they’re locations that don’t typically have regular hours so this event is free to everyone to be able to come and explore.”

The other two Ohio Open Doors events are at the Great Western School, Saturday from 1-4, and on Sunday, the Watt Center for History and the Arts in Barnesville from 1-3.

For more information, log on to visitbelmontcounty.com.