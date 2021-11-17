Special Olympians who won state championship honored by county commission

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Eagles flag football team won the state championship in October.

Today the 20 players, coaches and supporters attended the county commission meeting where commissioners read a proclamation honoring them for their achievement.

“The Belmont County Eagles were behind 4 to 12 with a few seconds left in the game,” noted Commission President Jerry Echemann. “They gained possession of the ball and ran it the full length of the playing field for a touchdown just as time ran out.”

“My athlete, Austin Trimmer, caught an interception pretty much and it went to us,” said Head Coach Victoria Powell. “They gained possession of the ball and ran it the full length of the playing field for a touchdown just as time ran out.”

And it’s not their first time.

“Back in 2019, we only had eight players when we went to play in Cincinnati,” said Pat Jobb, athlete and assistant coach. “We didn’t know what we were getting into. And it surprised us that we’d gotten into the state title game and won our first one.”

And now they’ve won their second.

This year’s game was played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

And the final score was 19 to 13, just as time ran out