BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Big things lay ahead for the city of St. Clairsville, and they just added a new law director to help keep things on track.

At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Mayor Kathryn Thalman nominated Joseph Vavra to be the city’s new law director, and council approved.

Vavra is the owner and operator of Vavra Law Office, and has also served as Solicitor for the villages of both Rayland and Bellaire.

Vavra says he’s thankful for the support of the Mayor and Council, and feels he can help the city on a number of big projects, including the water line project.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Mr. Joseph Vavra to our city family. I had lots of great candidates, it was a very hard decision, but I think we’re going to move the city forward in a wonderful direction.” Mayor Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville

“I know the city has a lot of important things going on right now, exciting things to make improvements for the residents, and that excited me, and I just wanted to get involved again.” Joseph Vavra, new Law Director for St. Clairsville

Vavra tells us he’s scheduled to meet with other officials on Friday morning to begin looking at the water line project.