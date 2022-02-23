ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — People were seeing red today at Undo’s West and it was for a great cause.

More than 50 people and businesses were on hand at the St Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce Go Red Luncheon.

Today’s event was sponsored by Trinity Health Systems and included several guest speakers. Heart doctors spoke about the dangers of heart disease including signs, symptoms and treatments of heart disease.

Very excited to have Trinity be part of Belmont County and to have the quality of people and the doctors…the information they get out is amazing. Wendy Anderson. St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce

Also on hand were several of the 2022 Go Red Women of Impact for Women Nominees.