St. Clairsville area church halts services and activities due to COVID-19

Belmont County
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The East Richland Evangelical Friends Church near St. Clairsville has cancelled its Sunday services and weekly activities due to church members testing positive for COVID-19 per an announcement on their website.

The church will offer online services instead.

