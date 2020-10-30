St. Clairsville area church halts services and activities due to COVID-19

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The East Richland Evangelical Friends Church near St. Clairsville has cancelled its Sunday services and weekly activities due to church members testing positive for COVID-19 per an announcement on their website.
The church will offer online services instead.
