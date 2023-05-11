BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Help is coming from many places for the Glencoe American Legion after their building burned down in February.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday, a St. Clairsville area group who raised funds presented the Legion with a $2,000 check.



And that’s just the beginning.

St. Clairsville’s mayor and several others have rented the J.B. Martin Rec Center for a spaghetti dinner Saturday, with all proceeds going to help the Glencoe Legion to rebuild.

“Glencoe’s my hometown. It’s the only thing that the residents of the community down there have. It’s not only the Legion, it is the community center for funeral dinners, wedding receptions, baby showers.” Greg Clark, Richland Township Trustee

“We are their neighbor and I want to see them get back on their feet as soon as possible, so they can continue to take such good care of their citizens.” Kathryn Thalman, St. Clairsville Mayor

“There’s a lot of great people that came and supported us. And it’s not only for the veterans. It’s for the whole community down there. They do things like cake walks, have a lot of things for the kids.” Chad Clark, Commander, Glencoe American Legion

The spaghetti dinner will be served from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the rec center with live music afterward from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Many businesses and individuals have contributed already.



Tickets are available at the Newellstown Diner and at the rec center door on Saturday.