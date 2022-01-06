St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association needs your help to light up the field

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville Area Soccer Association has a 25-acre complex on Airport Road.

The $1.2 million dollar Capstone Soccer Complex was built all with donations in 2004.

Now they have about 470 children, ages three through 15, who play every year. But there are more kids than there are hours of daylight. So they’re in the midst of a huge fund-raiser to light the fields.

With the numbers of kids that we have right now, one of the things that we want to do is give them the the opportunity to play. This lighting will provide both for safety and give us an opportunity to increase our number of kids playing by probably 30 to 40%. David Hahn – President of the St. C. Area Soccer Association

We have different levels that you can donate, anywhere from $100 up. And you can call me at (740) 312-5895 and we appreciate your support. We are a non-profit organization. It’s 100% tax deductible. Rick Ferrell – Treasurer of the St. C. Area Soccer Association

They’re trying to raise $175,000. They’ve already raised $120,000. They say their deadline is late spring.