BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dozens turned out for the St. Clairsville Chamber December Luncheon Thursday, all with the common goal of making Christmas brighter for thousands of area kids.

Belmont Savings bank hosted the event at Chapz Bar and Grill as they partnered with the United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley and Operation Toy-Lift.



Everyone who attended was ask to bring a toy or monetary donation that will go to the big event on Saturday.

“So many organizations have come together over the past seven years to promote, to collect and to give to Operation Toy-Lift. We couldn’t be more grateful.” Shawn Schwertfeger, Chief of Police-Wheeling Police Department

“Remember when you were a kid growing up, how excited you were when you got up Christmas morning to unwrap gifts? You got to keep that in mind. Come out, we are going to be helping thousands of kids in Ohio and West Virginia.” Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas

“The fact that we can come together as a community to do this is so heartwarming and it means so much to us in the United Way and other non-profits throughout the Ohio Valley.” Staci Stephen, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

Now remember, Operation Toy-Lift gets underway this Saturday at the Ohio Valley Mall.



It starts off with a parade around the Mall. Santa will arrive at 10 a.m. and they will be collecting toys and cash donations until 4 p.m.



And while you are there don’t forget to stop and say hi to our own 7News Anchor Steven Moore and 7News Reporter Jake McGlumphy, who will be greeting folks from high atop the lifts.