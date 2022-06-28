ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

The City of St. Clairsville has a few upcoming events!

City officials, volunteers, and local law enforcement are working hard for upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Starting on June 30th they are kicking off celebrations with an Only in America Parade at 7 PM.

Their 4th of July celebrations continue on July 1st with St. C Parks and Rec Community Day.

It starts at 4 PM with food, fun, and fireworks at dusk.

Than on July 9th they are having their Main Street Bike Parade.

Registration starts at 9:30 AM, following a parade at 10 AM and then judging will follow.