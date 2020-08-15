St. Clairsville man arrested for rape of a minor, menacing charges pending

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF)– In a statement, Belmont County Sheriff David M. Lucas reported that his detectives arrested Greg E. Carter for two counts of Felony One rape of a minor. Carter is being held on a $500,000 bond set by Judge David Trouten.

Sheriff’s detectives were notified about this case when a family member close to the victims reported the crime. Detectives worked closely with caseworkers from the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services.

Carter has menacing charges pending in Western Division Court for threatening the well-being of a children’s services caseworker assigned to the case.

Currently, two minor children have been identified as victims of Carter.

Carter resides at the Oil City RV Park on Banfield Road in St. Clairsville.

If you have any questions or concerns about Carter, contact Detective Sergeant Ron Miro at the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 695-7933, ext. 122.