St. Clairsville Man Arrested On Drug Charges

Belmont County, OHIO (WTRF)- A Belmont County man has been arrested on drug charges after a drug trafficking investigation.

Police say Michael Lucas of St. Clairsville was taken to Belmont County Jail on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking marijuana, and other drug-related charges.

Police also say they were able to recover three ounces of methamphetamine, nearly 400 grams of marijuana and 9 thousand dollars in cash as well as several digital scales and other items of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation at this time.

