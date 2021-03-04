St. Clairsville Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Police Department and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant in St. Clairsville on March 3.

St. Clairsville Police say the search warrant gathered a large quantity of Percocet that investigators believe will be pressed fentanyl.

Cash and various drug paraphernalia were also seized from the residence during the search warrant says, St. Clairsville Police.

Sean K. Smith, of St. Clairsville, was taken to Belmont County Jail on charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators say they have recently seen an increase in drug cases with Xanax, Percocet, and other medications that are testing positive for fentanyl.



The case is still under investigation at this time.