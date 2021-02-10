St. Clairsville mayor encourages residents to listen in to council meeting via teleconference

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville City Council will meet on Tuesday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. via teleconference.

Residents are encouraged to listen.

A finance meeting will take place prior to the council meeting at 6:45 p.m. This

will be conducted in a teleconference format. Residents will be in a listen only mode and

may use the same dial-in number and access code provided for the council meeting listed

below.



Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the changes that have been made to Ohio’s Open Meetings

Act (which temporarily allows public bodies to conduct meetings and hearings electronically

during this state of emergency), the public may participate using the phone number and access

code below.



Public bodies must provide public access to any meeting or hearing that the public would

otherwise be entitled to attend. Therefore, any resident who is interested in dialing in is encouraged to do so.



The dial-in number and access code are:

Dial-In Number 800-338-7154

Access Code 2756



Mayor Thalman and Council President Velas encourage residents to listen in and be informed.