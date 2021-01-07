St. Clairsville Mayor shares Twitter post that calls liberals ‘American Communists’

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- St. Clairsville Mayor, Kathryn Thalman, shared a post on her Facebook page from a Twitter profile that claims liberals should be referred to as ‘American Communist’
The post in question was sent to us from multiple viewers in the St. Clairsville area.
Thalman made the post on her Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.
Thalman was sworn in as Mayor of St. Clairsville on January 2, 2020.
