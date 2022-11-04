ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The St. Clairsville Middle School student council packed 192 fruit and cookie baskets Friday in assembly line fashion to distribute next Friday on Veteran’s Day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The baskets are a joint effort between the City of St. Clairsville, Whiteside Chevrolet Buick GMC, Cumberland Trail Fire Department, St. Clairsville Police and the middle school student council.

“We invite students to bring a veteran and staff to bring a veteran also. So they sign them up and then from there, they get to come, enjoy breakfast.” Becca Schwertfeger – St. C. teacher & student council advisor

“The police department, Cumberland Trail Fire Department, you know they’re doing the legwork. All they’re asking me to do is fund it for ’em. it’s the least we can do for the veterans in our area. And the kids are coming in, are helping. I mean it’s a great combination.” Ted Showalter – Owner, Whiteside Chevrolet Buick GMC

Right now, 50 veterans are signed up to receive the baskets at next weeks Veteran’s Day assembly at St. Clairsville Middle. Any extras will be available to veterans at Newellstown Diner.



If you are a veteran — or if you know a veteran who would like a basket — call St. Clairsville Police Officer Greg Clark at (740) 695-1324.