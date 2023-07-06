BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) —

One local organization’s donations will go a long way in helping area K-9 officers.

Thursday, a representative from the St. Clairsville Ohio Kennel Club presented first aid kits to K-9 officers throughout Belmont County.



The kits were purchased from proceeds raised from the kennel club’s annual dog show.



There are eight K-9 officers throughout Belmont County and each one was presented with a kit.



Officials with the kennel club say first aid items are necessary because of rough conditions often faced by the animals.

“You know, they go through all types of terrain. Some of them very harsh. And, you know, they get cuts. They get scrapes. They get, you know, slices, even, if they apprehend someone that has a weapon on them.” Jane Hendricks, President, St. Clairsville Ohio Kennel Club

“It takes a lot of burden off of us, especially when the kits are already here. It’s compact. We can keep it on us. A lot of the new ones you can attach to your vest now.” Kevan Yates, Patrolman, K-9 Handler, St. Clairsville Police Department

This is the second year the St. Clairsville Ohio Kennel Club donated proceeds from their dog show to organizations within the county.