St. Clairsville PD raising funds for new K-9

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – K-9 Beau retired with the St. Clairsville Police Department last year, leaving a void that officers are hoping to fill now.

However, the cost of a fully trained K-9 is roughly $13,500 and the department is requesting the public’s help for fundraising.

Officers hope to find a dog trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension.

The City of St. Clairsville has seen a massive uptick in the last couple years in the use of illegal drugs, as well as trafficking within the city limits. So, this program will help us combat that. It’s one of the specific tools that’s needed to work narcotic cases and find the drugs that are out there on the streets in the city limits right now. T.J. Weyand, Officer – St. Clairsville Police Department

Large amounts of meth are beginning to appear in the area, as well as heroin and fentanyl.

They are asking the public to donate to the St. Clairsville Police Department K-9 Program, in hopes of receiving a dog from Tri-State K-9 in Warren, Ohio.

