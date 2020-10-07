St. Clairsville Police Department seeks public’s help to identify two individuals

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) The St. Clairsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify these two individuals in reference to an investigation.

If you have any information, contact the St. Clairsville Police Department at (740) 695-0123

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter