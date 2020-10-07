St. Clairsville Police Department seeks public’s help to identify two individuals

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WTRF) The St. Clairsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify these two individuals in reference to an investigation.
If you have any information, contact the St. Clairsville Police Department at (740) 695-0123
