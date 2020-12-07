St. Clairsville Police Dept. releases new details in the case of the body ejected from a car in a crash on 1-470

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The autopsy results are back in the case of David Allen Saunders, the man whose already-dead body was ejected from a car in a crash on I-470 earlier this year.

The St. Clairsville Police Department now states that autopsy results indicate Saunders died of an overdose. In addition to the overdose, the results also indicated serious injury prior to death, police said.

The driver, 31-year-old John Polen, has been interviewed by authorities and “claims he’s having memory issues” about what happened.

Multiple agencies are working this case along with ongoing communication with the Belmont County Prosecutor’s office, said police.

The St. Clairsville Police Department is awaiting further lab and forensic results which have been delayed due to COVID-19.

St. Clairsville police say the public has been very helpful in this investigation.

Anyone who has any information should contact the St. Clairsville Police Department at

(740) 695-0123