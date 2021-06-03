St. Clairsville Police Looking For Man That Was Allegedly Masturbating On Bike Trail

June 10 2021

(WTRF) A Facebook post got the attention of the public and the St. Clairsville Police.

St, Clairsville police say they received a complaint of a suspicious white male who is suspected of voyeuristic acts on the St. Clairsville bike trail.

Police say the man is approximately 5’8 in his early 20s.

The vehicle police say they are looking for is silver Jeep Cherokee or Compass.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Clairsville Police at 740-695-0123.

St. Clairsville PD urge walkers/bikers to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings while visiting the trail and to report suspicious activity as soon as possible.

The post in question can be viewed below

