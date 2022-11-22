The Saint Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has selected Trooper Donald “Jeff” Herink as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Saint Clairsville Post.

The post says fellow Saint Clairsville Troopers chose Trooper Herink based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

After joining the patrol in 1993, Trooper Herink was assigned to the Massillon Post and then later transferred to the Saint Clairsville Post.

Trooper Herink graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1986. He also obtained an associate’s degree from Ohio University in 2022.

Trooper Herink has also received the 25-year Safe Driving Award and is a field training officer.