St. Clairsville putting controversial comments on the table

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Some residents of St. Clairsville are concerned about what some are calling controversial comments made by some city employees.

Concerned residents of St. Clairsville presented a letter to Mayor Kathryn Thalman during the city council session tonight stating their concerns over some social media post by city councilman Perry Basile and city contractor Jim Behl.

The residents also presented a petition with more than eighty signatures demanding that Mayor Thalman make a public response on the matter.

Mayor Thulman refrained from making any comments on the issue at tonights session.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter