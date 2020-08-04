St. Clairsville putting controversial comments on the table

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Some residents of St. Clairsville are concerned about what some are calling controversial comments made by some city employees.

Concerned residents of St. Clairsville presented a letter to Mayor Kathryn Thalman during the city council session tonight stating their concerns over some social media post by city councilman Perry Basile and city contractor Jim Behl.

The residents also presented a petition with more than eighty signatures demanding that Mayor Thalman make a public response on the matter.

Mayor Thulman refrained from making any comments on the issue at tonights session.