St. Clairsville reminds citizens of snow ban

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The St. Clairsville Police Department is advising residents within City limits to have all vehicles moved off the street between midnight through 6:00 A. M. on any night when snowfall is expected to be two inches or greater.

This step is necessary for the crews to safely plow the streets and remove the snow.

The City’s Codified Ordinances includes Section 351.13 – Snow Ban – which allows the City to tow vehicles and assess penalties for vehicle owners who ignore this requirement.

If questions, please contact 740-695-0156 or 740-695-1324.