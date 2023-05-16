BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Imagine being surrounded by 20 to 30 of your favorite restaurants all in one place.

Well, that can happen very soon.



One of the area’s most delicious fundraisers is just around the corner.



The 22nd Annual St. Clairsville Rotary Taste of the Valley is set for Wednesday June 1 at the Capstone Soccer Complex just outside of St. Clairsville.



Folks will be able to sample from 20 to 30 of area restaurants. There will also be live music, a cash bar and a silent auction.



Rotary members say it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year and a great way to find a new favorite spot to eat.

“So this is how we support different events in town. Different things that we can help with and one of the biggest things that we can help with and one of the biggest things, well two of the biggest things. is our scholarships that we give out, which is actually coming up and we give out scholarships to high school students and there we do our end of year giving.” Roxanne Bruce, Current President, St. Clairsville Rotary

“Becasue COVID had kept our circles small and we have restaurants that we like but this a way to get out there and try something new.” Wendy Anderson, Incoming President, St Clairsville Rotary

This event usually sells out each year, so you want to get your tickets soon. The cost is $30 and they can be purchased directly from a Rotary member or though the St. Clairsville Rotary Facebook page.