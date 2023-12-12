ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) –

St. Clairsville is preparing to celebrate their holiday cheer to the fullest.



Santa Claus is coming to town on the firetruck this Sunday, but he’s getting a little bit of help.



Volunteers filled up gift bags with all sorts of different goodies to hand out.



St. Clairsville Police Officer Greg Clark says they’ve received more than $1,300 dollars in donations.

“The Baker family always steps up and goes beyond the duty to help us out. Other businesses donated candy and the Bell Store donated the puppy dogs. We got 100 gift bags we’re handing out.” Officer Greg Clark, St. Clairsville Police Department

“I wanted everyone to know we truly are in the holiday spirit. Friday night, from 5 to 7, we will be caroling at our town’s gazebo on the bike path. I hope everyone joins us. We have hot chocolate, cookies, and I think a visit from old Saint Nick. It really helps us all feel in the holiday spirit.” Kathryn Thalman – Mayor, St. Clairsville

Thalman says she’s incredibly proud of her town, the volunteers and everyone involved in bringing the real spirit of Christmas to St. Clairsville.