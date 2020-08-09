St. Clairsville teen remains missing

BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office confirms that 17-year-old Cyia Baker of St. Clairsville remains missing as of Sunday.

She has been missing from St. Clairsville since July 24.

She is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

If you have have information about this case, please call the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 695-9433.

