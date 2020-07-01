St. Clairsville will host a July 4th parade

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The City of St. Clairsville is hosting a parade on Saturday to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Mayor Kathryn Thalman encourages all citizens to come out and safely enjoy the parade from their yards in the evening. The route is mapped out on Facebook and the parade begins this Saturday at 7:00 PM.

The Mayor is part of a highly patriotic family. She and Officer Greg Clarke share the importance of what Independence Day and this Parade symbolizes for them.

“Independence, Freedom thats one of the reasons I became a police officer to protect the citizens

of our county, our city,” said Clarke. “I got a son in the military I come from a very big military family. They’re one of the reasons we’re free right now.”

Mayor Thalman comes from a similar background.

“The 4th means a lot to me first of all the freedom and the sacrifice that were made to make this country I think about all the veterans God bless them including my father who was a navy veteran and what they sacrificed to give us the best country on the face of the Earth,” she said.