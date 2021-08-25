St. Clairsville’s water plant will shut down temporarily Thursday evening

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The city of St. Clairsville will shut down the water plant tomorrow evening.

This is to allow for the temporary water line on Reservoir Road to be tapped into the existing water system.

Thursday evening, officials ask everyone to not wash your cars, water the lawn, or do laundry. drinking and sanitary issues.

Officials say the shut off is set to begin tomorrow at 7 p.m. Water is expected to return Friday morning at 7 a.m. We’ll let you know if there are any changes.