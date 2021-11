BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) —

The Veterans Service Office of Belmont County is holding a special event Saturday, Nov. 6.

Veterans Stand Down Day will feature free hot meals, clothes, haircuts, hygiene items and health checks.

It’s at the Veterans Services Office (formerly the Belmont County Eastern and Northern Division Court building) at 400 Imperial Plaza, Bellaire.

Walk-ins are welcome.

Anyone interested in volunteering can call (614) 315-4967 or just come in at 9 a.m.