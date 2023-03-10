BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

It’s a going out of business sale that is prompting heartbreak among generations of customers that have become friends.

Bob Stewart is getting calls and visits from people who can’t believe it’s happening.

But the property has been sold and by April, the goal is to have everything off the lot.

The business opened as Stewart’s Hatchery.

“In the late 1930s and 40s, Dad started with the chicken hatchery business that progressed into a general store and a feed store,” said Bob Stewart.

He said one day in the 1940s, an RV came in, and the rest is history.

Travel trailers were instantly popular with their mahogany interior paneling, ice boxes and even bathrooms.

Now they range from tent campers to elaborate motor homes.

Stewart says RVers are fun; they enjoy the outdoors and traveling, and he has found they are good people.

“In almost 40 years, I’ve never had people that were buying an RV bounce a check,” he said.

Now with 50% to 75% markdowns, customers are streaming in for everything from accessories and supplies to RVs themselves.

“There are customers like Mr. Williams who bought 11 RVs from our family,” Stewart said. “Eleven units. And the last four were always going to be ‘the last one.’ He was just a wonderful person.”

He says the industry has changed now, favoring huge conglomerates over small family firms.

But his love of RV’ing will be ever present in his retirement.

“When my children were young, we got to use every type of RV that we sell, and we traveled and did some really neat things,” he said. “Now I have two grandchildren and I can’t wait to do the same with them and yes, my wife and I will be camping.”

There’s a large vehicle under covers at the dealership.

It’s a vintage 1940s travel trailer that he plans to donate to a museum.

The employees at Stewart’s are well known for their quality customer service.

So now, other businesses are already offering them jobs.

Stewart says they’ll hold an auction to see any items that remain on the site, tentatively set for May 5 and 6.

The property has reportedly been sold to Getgo Portfolio III LLC.