Students get vaccinated, each with their own motivation

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) It might be so their team won’t be interrupted in mid-season.



Or that their activities and social lives can go back to normal.



And most of the teens thank the nurse as they leave.



But one student in Belmont County nearly brought the nurse to tears.



“He said thank you for the shot,” recalled Josie Grover, RN, of the Belmont County Health Department. “I want to go see my grandma.”



On Friday, Grover was at Bridgeport High School, vaccinating students age 16 and up with the Pfizer vaccine.



Principal Tom Daley said they’ve already asked the Belmont County Health Department to come back when the Pfizer vaccine gets approved for use in 12-year-olds and up.



He said the decision to get vaccinated is a personal one, but if he could make a recommendation, it would be to urge everyone to get the shots.



School Nurse Gena Spurlock said the entire school staff got vaccinated during a previous visit by the health department.



She said she wants to be able to gather with family members, and get back to normal activities.



“I just want to be able to take off the mask!” said Shelia Walters, a member of the school custodial staff, who got her second shot along with the students.



The students had to have parental approval before getting the shots.