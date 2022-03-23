BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) As the interior siren rang, classroom doors opened and students quietly filed out into hallways.



Without a word, they lined up facing an interior wall, knelt on the floor, put their heads down and covered their heads with their hands.



The drill at Bridgeport Schools was conducted at 9:50 a.m., just as other drills were happening all over the state of Ohio.



But this year, the Ohio EMA canceled the outdoor sirens that are usually part of the statewide drill, due to the possibility of actual inclement weather.



Bridgeport Schools held their drill, however, just without an exterior siren.



“This training is absolutely necessary to ensure the students’ safety, just like fire drills and ALICE training,” said Middle School Principal Anne Haverty Lawson.



She said staff members were in the corridors, offering an assuring presence in case some students might feel some anxiety.



She said the students did exactly as they were trained.

“I think they got 100%,” she said.



She said there will be other tornado drills in April and May.