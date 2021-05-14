Students rewarded for staying drug and alcohol free

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Kids at one local school were treated to a day of fun that included a picnic, lunch from Chick-fil-A, free ice cream and cornhole.

It’s all because of their pledge to stay drug and alcohol free.

Students who attended from Bellaire Middle School are part of Belmont County Schools Staying Clean Club. The club helps students in seventh through 12th grades stay substance abuse free with rewards and incentives in exchange for their commitment to say away from all types of drugs and alcohol.

Bellaire Middle is known as one of the most active school in the program with 85% of students taking part.

We have a huge amount of kids that participate. Fortunately over the last three years, we have had zero positive tests the first year, one the second, and zero the third. All the kids that participate, do stay clean. Alyson Farmer, Guidance Counselor, Bellaire Middle School

In the Stay Clean Club you get to do a bunch of amazing things. Being in the Stay you are drug free and you don’t drink alcohol. Avery Arno, Staying Clean Club Member

We do stuff all year round for drug free and it’s really good for because you are staying on the club for a good cause. Ava Marinacci, Staying Clean Club Member

I think that it’s very cool that our school, our district just doesn’t do drugs. It shows that we are leaders. Riley Zonker, Staying Clean Club Member

Throughout the year Staying Clean Club members were able to take part in activities such as the kick-off kick ball tournament, a three-on-three basketball tournament as well as a food festival.