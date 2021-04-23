Students take outdoor learning into their own hands

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Bridgeport students wanted to learn outdoors so they took matters into their own hands.

They had to come up with a service project idea for their innovation class and they landed on getting seating for the courtyard. Four students chose to sell Sarris candy bars to fundraise the $600 needed to purchase the outdoor seating.

With classes now able to be held outdoors, what is their favorite part of the new courtyard?

I don’t like being stuck in class in the cramped areas all the time. So, going outside and seeing the plants and stuff is very nice. Ella Molter, 9th Grade Student

You can get fresh air and take your mind off of school and just do it in a different place.” Erica Marling, 9th Grade Student

Despite the delay from the pandemic, the new seating in the courtyard is now available to all Bridgeport Middle and High school students.