Superintendent is pleased to get the governor’s go-ahead for in-school learning

Belmont County

SHADYSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) – Governor Mike DeWine pronounced Belmont County to be in the yellow zone, and that means it’s able to hold in-school class five days a week.

At Shadyside, they’re delighted.

The buses are ready.

The tables and hallways are ready.

The desks will be distanced and sanitized.

Our custodian and maintenance staff have done a wonderful job. There is a touchless hand sanitizer in every classroom. We’ve bought electrostatic guns. As far as battling the germs here, we’re ready to go.

John Haswell, Shadyside Schools Superintendent

The band has been practicing, but the new normal includes a new forbidden behavior–mask shaming.

It’s not acceptable. It’s not an option in the State of Ohio. The governor came out and mandated masks  for K through 12 with some exceptions for medical excuses. We are tasked with the fact that if a child can’t wear a mask, that child can not be picked on or harassed.

John Haswell, Shadyside Schools Superintendent

Chomebooks will soon replace books.

And they’re ready for fall sports and all fall  activities.

They haven’t had kids in the buildings in Shadyside since March 16.

Oh man, we miss the kids! We’re so excited to see them. I can’t wait to get them back in here.  We’ll all have masks on so we won’t be able to see their smiles, but I know they’ll be happy to be back.

John Poilek, Shadyside High School Principal

It’s been over five months since we’ve had kids in our buildings, and I can’t wait until the 31st when we can see these kids re-enter these buildings.

John Haswell, Shadyside Schools Superintendent

Haswell said there is no real replacement for face-to-face learning.

