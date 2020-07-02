Superintendent: Perkins Field rebuild will cost the voters ‘nothing’

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Brent Ripley says the board of education did some proactive thinking on the subject before he even came into the district.

He says they decided to set aside money they were getting from oil and gas proceeds to be dedicated to the athletic field.

“We’ve been blessed to receive that oil and gas money, so we’re not going to go to the voters for any money at all,” Ripley noted.

He said the board gave their architectural engineer firm the go-ahead to bid out the bleachers and press box project.

He says the board will choose the best bid, and quickly go forward with the project. He said it could be finished by October.

He hopes the Bridgeport Bulldogs can play game No. 9 of this football season–against Shadyside–back on their home turf, Perkins Field.

He says the bleachers and press box will be rebuilt higher than before to be above any floodwaters, and also to be ADA compliant with ramps.

He says they know floods will occur, and the field will be flooded, but this way they will have to move out only a washer, dryer and ice machine.

