Bring your signs, banners, and flags to support Ukraine at the Support Ukraine Rally organized by For the Love of Pierogies.

The Rally will be held on Wednesday, March 2nd at 5 p.m. on the Belmont County Courthouse steps.

“Donations are pouring in to help”, according to For the Love of Pierogies. “We have family on the ground in Poland buying items and sending across the border to our family and friends in Ukraine to distribute”.

If you would like more information or if you would like to donate visit the For the Love of Pierogies Facebook page where a QR code is posted for you to scan and donate.