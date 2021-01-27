Suspect At Large In Belmont County After Early Morning Stabbing

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Early this morning, two victims in Belmont County were taken to a local hospital with stab wounds.

Sources tell 7News that the victims were a 13 year old and their mother.

Police are looking for potential suspect, 49 year old Edward Gates Reed.

Edward Reed

Police tell 7News that Reed is a white male, 5’7, 200 pounds.

The incident occurred on Uniontown Flushing Road

Police are on the scene and are in the preliminary stages of an investigation.

If you see any suspicious activity, contact 911.

7News is on the way to the scene, stick with 7News for updates.