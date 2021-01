Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Belmont County Chief Deputy, James Zusack, 49-year-old Edward Gates Reed was found dead near his home.

Police were searching for Reed after he stabbed a 13 year old female and her mother.

Both the mother and daughter are currently in surgery for their stab wounds.

The incident occurred on Uniontown Flushing Road

Police have not released the cause of death for Reed.

